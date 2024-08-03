Protests, counter protests and festivities…

It’s an odd day in the great metropolis that is Belfast.

In the city centre a rag bag collection of far right gathered at city hall to protest Muslims, 5g, covid and whatever else was on their minds.

A counter protest drew a bigger crowd

But the protests soon turned surreal

People have accused the police of being unprepared and at one stage a group of residents blocked the far right on the Ormeau road.

At the moment there’s a stand off near some of the mosques in the holylands

Photo by Mal McCann

Meanwhile in West Belfast thousands gathered for the Feile Family parade and fun day. Later on 10,000 people will gather in the Falls Park for the 80s night concert.

So peaceful West Belfast gets to look down at troubled leafy South Belfast.

Oh how times have changed 😀

 

