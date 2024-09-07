Claire Hanna to become the next leader of the SDLP…

As she is the only candidate, it’s more a coronation than election, but still it’s a good achievement for the popular South Belfast MP.

She will now proceed for ratification by party members at the SDLP conference on 5 October.

Claire is a strong media performer, more importantly she has the likability factor that’s political gold.

Will she be able to turn around the fortunes of the ailing SDLP?

What advice would you give her?

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.