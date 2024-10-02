Explore the world of social science at ESRC Festival of Social Science…

The UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October for its 22nd year. The aim of the festival is to show how social science is key to understanding the world around us.

The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science is an annual celebration of the social sciences, with events run by 41 research organisations across the UK. In Norther Ireland, Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University have once again come together to curate and create an entertaining and informative programme of 18 talks, workshops and exhibitions. This diverse programme highlights the breadth and quality of social science research conducted by academics and researchers across the many social science disciplines at both universities.

This year’s festival includes a number of events themed around “Our Digital Lives”, with events on many aspects of the relationship between humans and digital technology.

Highlights of this year’s Festival include:

A workshop that mixes archaeology with crafting for mindfulness

An opportunity for kids (and adults) to build their own town using LEGO

The Voxpop Youth Filmmaking camp

A group discussion on how young people deal with contentious topics online

Welcoming this year’s Festival, Stian Westlake, ESRC Executive Chair, commented:

“The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a unique insight into UK social science research and its relevance to individuals, society and the economy. There are hundreds of free events taking place across the UK and online, including in Northern Ireland, and we hope you enjoy the events and finding out more about social scientists’ work.”

For the Festival programme and event registration, simply click here. To explore the complete UK-wide programme, click here. Remember, all events are free to attend.

Full list of events

