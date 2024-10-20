Weekly Bulletin…

Political, policy and regulatory developments impacting Northern Ireland

What you need to know this week

Sinn Féin faces pressure amid Niall Ó Donnghaile controversy

Sinn Féin faced increasing pressure around its handling of former Lord Mayor of Belfast Niall Ó Donnghaile’s resignation from the party and the Seanad last October. Mr Ó Donnghaile’s departure from the Seanad was not publically announced until December when health reasons were given for his stepping down. And t was not revealed at the time that this was related to inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old party member, who was from Northern Ireland.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday (15 October), Sinn Féin President Marie Lou McDonald TD confirmed that a complaint had been received in September 2023 from a 17-year-old male about an inappropriate message from the then senator. While Ms McDonald accepted that Sinn Féin had not gone public on this, she said to do so would have been “very dangerous for his health” as he was suffering from a “mental health crisis” at the time. On Wednesday (16 October), Sinn Féin Vice President and First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA said she was confident that there was “complete due diligence” in how the party handled the Ó Donnghaile case and that everything it knows “is now on the public record”. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA said the issue had “come across as grubby” and “unacceptable because of the way that this information has trickled out” but indicated the institutions were not at risk, according to Belfast Live.

What Next: In a media statement, Mr Ó Donnghaile said that at the time of his stepping down as a senator and Sinn Féin member, he had made himself “available to the PSNI” who “confirmed that no offences had occured”. However, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the removal of the former Belfast Lord Mayor’s portrait from Belfast City Hall is “appropriate”, according to BBC NI. The pposition leader in th Assembly, the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole MLA, called on the First Minister to answer questions from MLAs “at the first opportunity”. The controversy comes as the Sinn Féin has been asked to explain its child protection policy following separate revelations that two former party press officers gave job references for a colleague who was under investigation for child sex offence.

Renewable Heat Incentive recommendations ‘unlikely’ to be implemented

A new report has found that it is “unlikely” all the recommendations of the Renewable HeatIncentive Inquiry will be implemented more than four years after they were made, according to BBC News NI. The resulting political fallout from the controversial RHI scheme saw Sinn Féin withdraw from Stormont for three years from 2017. However,an Audit Office (NIAO) report into the subsequent inquiry, published this week, has found that only 26 out of 42 recommendations have been implemented. The report highlights that proposed action is unlikely to meet the inquiry’s recommendations in full in five areas. A spokesperson for the Department of Finance has said that the implementationof the 26 recommendations demonstrates that “considerable work” has been done on reforms recommended by the inquiry.

What Next: The report’s author, Auditor General for NI Dorinnia Carville, contests the Departmen of Finances’s view,

calling on the department to explore “suitable oversight mechanisms for the remaining recommendations — both those of the inquiry and those in today’s report”.

Unionists unite behind TUV leader sea border bill as questions emerge about benefits of Windsor Framework TUV leader Jim Allister MP has secured cross-party support in Westminster for a private member’s bill aimed at overturning the controversial trading agreements between the previous Conservative government and the EU, the News Letter reports. According to a TUV press release, the European Union (Withdrawal Arrangements) Bill seeks to “address the constitutional and practical detriment of the Windsor Framework/Protocol arrangements as they affect Northern Ireland” and “enables practical solutions to govern the movement of goods from NI to the EU’s territory of the Republic of Ireland”. All of Northern Ireland’s unionist MPs have co-sponsored the bill. The TUV described the support of other MPs as “a coalition agreed on the unworkability and unacceptability of present arrangements and determined to offer a better way forward.” The development comes days after Invest NI officials told the Assembly Economy Committee that there has yet to be any foreign direct investment relating to Northern Ireland’s dual market access.

What Next: The TUV leader was one of twenty MPs drawn in the Private Members’ Bill ballot last month, thus enabling him to bring forward the Bill. However, the Newsl Ltter notes that the Bill is unlikely to secure government backing, as Labour has committed to implementing the Windsor Framework “in good faith” with the EU.

Stakeholder Watch

First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA (Sinn Féin, Mid Ulster): “…The British government’s refusal to honour their commitment to the Mid South West Region deal is inexcusable. This £250 million investment between the Executive and the British government has the potential to transform lives across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Fermanagh and Omagh, and Mid Ulster. It would create better jobs and deliver transformative infrastructure, education, and tourism projects for everyone in the region. I am committed to unlocking the potential of every community and will work with all parties to ensure the British government fulfils its commitments to the City and Growth Deals.”

deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA (DUP, Lagan Valley): “I took the opportunity at Council of Nations

and Regions on Friday last to raise my concerns robustly and directly to the Prime Minister about how inheritance tax changes could negatively impact on our farming community. A net contributor to UK food supply. @UFUHQ @AndrewMuirNI”

Economy NI: “At the start of the second day of his visit to Berlin, Economy Minister @conormurphysf has addressed @BCCGeV and @GTAI_de/@GTAI_com during a business roundtable in Berlin.The event was attended by representatives of more than 20 German companies, trade and business associations, as well as the German regional administrations and economic and political influencers…”

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir MLA (Alliance, North Down): [On Monday 14 October] “Big day for public transport in Northern Ireland, arrival of Bus & Rail services at Belfast Grand Central is a real game changer as we travel together on journey to net zero.”

Alliance Health Spokesperson Danny Donnelly MLA (Alliance, East Antrim): [On the news that Minimum alcohol pricing is set to be introduced in NI] “Very glad to hear @mikenesbittni announce this today at our @niahealth session at @NHSC_NI conference. It’s something that I have previously called for as it will help to reduce alcohol related harm in NI.”

Other Stories

First Minister and deputy First Minister press Prime Minister over funding

First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA said they pressed Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the need for a “fair funding model” for NI at the inaugural Council of Nations summit. The summit,

held in Edinburgh last Friday (11 October), brought together the PM and the first ministers of the three devolved UK administrations and had the theme of “economic growth and inward investment,” the Irish News writes. Ms O’Neill said that they also raised “the need for the “immediate reinstatement” of the Mid South West deal and the Causeway Coast and Glens deal. Ms Little-Pengelly said the discussions were part of “wider conversations” about Northern Ireland accessing national and regional funding opportunities.

Finance Minister provides update on rating policy

During Question Time in the Assembly on Monday (14 October) Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald provided an update on plans to bring forward proposals to update the rating policy. The Minister said that she would be engaging with Executive colleagues on the next steps and will continue engagement with business bodies, organisations and wider society to work together to build a progressive rates system that grows the tax base and stimulates the economy. She added that she has presented short-, medium- and long-term rating policy proposals, including a more strategic, longer- term policy approach to the Executive for consideration, noting she will make a statement to the Assembly after the Executive have agreed the way forward”.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland attends International Investment Summit

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP met with a number of leading businesses at the International Investment Summit this week in the Guildhall in London, together with the First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Kieran Donoghue of Invest NI. Mr Benn noted the conference would be a great opportunity for him to promote Northern Ireland as an exciting and dynamic place for foreign direct investment, alongside the First and deputy First Ministers. He said that the UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive know that to grow Northern Ireland’s economy, “more high quality, long-term investment” is needed. Mr Benn emphaised the importance of Stability for growth, adding that this is why the UK Government is working “closely and collaboratively with the Executive to unlock more investment and improve the opportunities for everyone across Northern Ireland.

Gas Network Operators jointly launch policy paper

This week, “The Enabling a Greener Energy Future” policy paper, which focuses on unlocking biomethane potential in Northern Ireland, was jointly launched by the country’s five gas network operators. In a joint statement, Evolve, Phoenix Energy, Firmus Energy, Mutual Energy and GNI (UK) said: “With the Northern Ireland Climate Change Act 2022 mandating net zero emissions by 2050, a major transformation of the energy system is crucial, demanding swift, affordable solutions that maximise emissions reductions”. The statement added that Biomethane offers an opportunity to drive this transition with the potential to fully decarbonise current industrial and commercial gas demand, and over 550,000 homes in Northern Ireland with access to the gas network.

Statement from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on Growth Deals

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn issued a statement following his meeting with representatives from local councils in Dungannon yesterday (10 October) to discuss the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deals. He said that everyone understands that the deals are “crucial to promoting economic growth,” but warned that the Treasury was still reviewing spending commitments made by the last government. Earlier in the week, Mr Benn said in Parliament that the Chancellor will report on the first phase of the spending review on 30 October, which will include an update on the two outstanding city deals.

Northern Ireland business woman appointed new president for the British Irish Chamber of Commerce

Marie Doyle, partner with Deloitte in Belfast, has been appointed as president of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce. Ms Doyle leads Deloitte’s technology and transformation in Northern Ireland, the Newsletter report.

Recruitment campaign to appoint Warrenpoint Harbour Authority chair and board members

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced a recruitment campaign to appoint a Chair and Three Non-Executive Members to the Board of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority (WHA). The closing date for applications is 1 November 2024.

Across the Border

Green Party Leader calls for general election to take place on 29 November

Speaking on Friday (18 October), Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman TD said he would be telling his Coalition partners that 29 November is “the date to go” to the polls, the Irish Times reports. The public he said were getting tired of the “will they, won’t” speculation around the general election date, and that it was time for certainty. He will be meeting the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste on Monday to discuss the upcoming election. Mr O’Gorman added that he believed that the Government would be able to pass its final key pieces of legislation in time. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has reiterated his position that the Finance Bill must be passed before the election is called, saying it “puts flesh on the bone of the budget”,

Gambling Regulation Bill passed by Oireachtas

The Gambling Regulation Bill 2022 successfully passed all its stages in both Houses of the Oireachtas following a final debate in the Dáil on Wednesday evening (16 October). The passing of the legislation follows 17 years of planning and the involvement of six successive ministers in trying to progress it. It is the first comprehensive reform of the gambling sector in Ireland since 1956. Key provisions of the Bill include:

The establishment of a new, independent, statutory body, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland

A watershed on gambling advertising on television and radio from 5:30am to 9:00pm

A ban on bookmakers offering inducements such as ‘free bets’, VIP treatment, free credit and free hospitality

The establishment and operation of a National Gambling Exclusion Register.

Junior Justice Minister James Browne TD said the Bill not only regulates “a massive industry that has largely gone unregulated, but deals with the public health perspective”. Th legislation has, he added, the “flexibility for the [new] regulatory authority to make recommendations to the Minister and change regulations as the industry moves and changes in terms of how it may target people”. Northern Ireland now stands as the only jurisdiction in the UK and Ireland without updated comprehensive gambling legislation since the advent of the internet.

European Central Bank is ‘breaking the neck’ of inflation, Lagarde says after latest rates cut

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates for the third time this year, The Journal reports. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank’s moves were “breaking the neck of inflation,” with eurozone inflation down to 1.7%, the lowest since April 2021. The key deposit rate now stands at 3.25%. The Irish Times writes that the cutting pattern is expected to continue until next June, which will see annual savings for many of the Republic’s 180,000 tracker mortgage holders of over €2,500. However Daragh Cassidy price comparison and switching site bonkers.ie warned that falling mortgage rates could also “add further fuel to an already over-heating property market, which is really the last thing that we need”.

What we’re reading

Immediate progress needed to tackle violence against women

The Irish News writes this week that the “appalling” level of violence taking place against women in Northern Ireland as seen in recent weeks, is among the “most serious issues facing our society, and it demands the firmest possible response from the authorities at all levels”. Calling for stricter sentencing for those found guilty of the murder of women, the paper notes that wider responsibility to tackle this issue lies not just with the criminal justice system, but with our elected representatives who need to demonstrate that they are implementing the plans which have already been set out to combat VAWG. Notably the paper concludes, the Executive must show that immediate progress is being achieved over the strategy designed to end violence against women and girls which, as was absolutely essential, was included in its draft programme for government last month.

Forward Look

Tuesday 22 October 2024

NICVA Future Thinking Summit 2024, W5 and W5 Life, Belfast

Tuesday 22 October 2024

GEMX Green Economy Showcase, Waterfoot Hotel, Derry~Londonderry

Wednesday 23 October 2024

Big Data Belfast 2024, ICC, Belfast

Thursday 24 October 2024

Renewable NI Smart Energy Conference, ICC, Belfast

Saturday 26 October 2024

Halloween Recess – Assembly in recess until 3 November

Tuesday 29 October 2024

Invest NI Cluster Accelerator Conference, Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick

Wednesday 30 October 2024

Chancellor Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP will deliver the UK Government’s Autumn Budget

Monday 4 November 2024

NI Executive Draft Programme for Government 2024 – 2027: Public consultation closes

Friday 9 November 2024

Green Party Northern Ireland Annual Convention, Clayton Hotel, Belfast

Tuesday 12 November 2024

Bio Construction + Innovation Conference, CREST Centre, South West College, Enniskillen

Thursday 14 November 2024

Chartered Institute of Housing All-Ireland Summit 2024, Europa Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 14 November 2024

NI SME Conference and Expo 2024, Canal Court Hotel, Newry

Wednesday 20 November 2024

Northern Ireland Economic Conference 2024, Titanic Hotel, Belfast

Saturday 14 December 2024

Christmas Recess – Assembly in recess until 5 January

Wednesday 12 – Sunday 23 February 2025 NI Science Fesitival

Saturday 1 March 2024

Alliance Party Conference, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 May 2025 Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

