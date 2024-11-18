Relatives ‘question’ if Freddie Scappaticci is actually dead…

From today’s Irish News:

Concerns arose after the London-based Cabinet Office refused to respond to requests for information from lawyers representing relatives of Scappaticci’s victims. Kevin Winters of KRW, who represents 12 families, wrote to the Cabinet Office last year requesting basic information about Scappaticci’s death and burial. He also asked if a post-mortem report was carried out and if any statutory authority was informed of his death. After sending several letters, Mr. Winters was directed to solicitors believed to represent Scappaticci’s estate.

The Cabinet Office’s failure to respond has prompted a threat of legal action. Mr. Winters said: “After Freddie Scappaticci died we were directed to the Cabinet Office for details, but after 18 months we still don’t have a response.” He added that state agencies’ reluctance to disclose basic information fuels suspicions, and some clients are questioning if Scappaticci is actually dead.

I think he is dead. He was 77 when he died; let’s face it, he never looked the healthiest. But why all the secrecy? Or is that just the default position of the spooks?

