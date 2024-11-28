Cannabis, Chinese gangsters and free Presbyterians…

This year’s what the actual feck story goes to John Breslin at the Irish News.
Chinese gangsters from one of the country’s southern provinces controlled one of the largest cannabis farms ever discovered in Northern Ireland, police believe. The farm, which delivered herbal cannabis with a street value of close to £2,5m in its year of operation, was discovered on land owned by prominent Co Down farmer Clive Weir. Weir, a father-of-six from Hillsborough, was sentenced this week to three years, with half to be served behind bars. Police investigating the Weir grow operation are not sure how the farmer, a member of the local Free Presbyterian Church, managed to link up with the crime group, DI Kelly said.
You could not make it up. If this sounds familiar, it is basically the plot line of the Guy Richie Netflix TV Show The Gentlemen. Life imitating art and all that.
