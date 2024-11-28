Charity attacked in Broughshane as row over Sinn Féin attendance at Christmas Lights event escalates

This story has been rumbling in the background for the better of a week and isn’t exactly full of holiday spirit. It involves the attendance of the deputy mayor of Mid and East Antrim council, 31-year-old Bréanainn Lyness of Sinn Féin at the switching on of the Christmas lights in the village of Broughshane last Saturday evening as the DUP mayor had another engagement.

The Belfast Telegraph quotes the local Orange Lodge explaining the reasons for their protest in their article, saying…

“Christmas is a time for unity, togetherness, and goodwill to all, and we believe that such an important community event should reflect those values. The presence of a Sinn Féin representative, regardless of their position in the council, given the party’s historical associations and stance, namely their totally unrepentant position on the terrorism they waged in this country for 30 years is deeply divisive and inconsiderate to many in our community. We are dismayed that an opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the festive season has instead been marred by a decision that fails to respect the sensitivities of all members of the community.”

The Sinn Féin deputy mayor seemed to have had a positive experience with the Belfast Telegraph reporting…

“everybody was in good spirits” and the vast majority of people in attendance were welcoming as he handed out medals to kids on the night. It was mostly welcoming, I thought it went down really well. It was more after the fact that I heard opposition to it,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “I represent everybody in both my roles. I’m a local, I only live five minutes down the road from Broughshane. I’ve spent my life here.

“It’s not as if I’m a blow-in,” he added.

The Sinn Fein councillor recalled hearing someone shout “Sinn Féin murderer” just prior to giving the Christmas lights ceremony speech. He said: “As I was doing the speech, I heard somebody shout but I didn’t realise what it was. Somebody had shouted Sinn Féin murder, but I just continued on with the speech and got a big round of applause at the end.”

Councillor Lyness reiterated that despite the jeer, he felt welcomed by the village and recalled a good atmosphere on the night.”

Sadly, things have taken a turn for the worse in the aftermath of the event with reports that a charity in Broughshane has been attacked. As the Telegraph reported

“A Broughshane community building had its windows smashed and was targeted with anti Sinn Fein graffiti overnight. Images show the windows at the front of the Broughshane House building broken and graffiti daubed stating: “No SF IRA.” The Main Street building is used by a number of community groups in the village, with a police cordon set up this morning and officers in attendance. It’s understood the building houses the Broughshane and District Community Association, the organisation which extended the invite to the Sinn Fein councillor who turned on the Christmas lights.”

Local politicians have condemned the incident.

