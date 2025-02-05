London daddy says no more money. Sort yourselves out…

Grand Poobah Hilary Benn has hurt the feelings of some of our local politicians by pointing out that it’s up to them to make some, what do you call them? I think decisions??

From the BBC:

In a speech in Belfast, marking one year since power-sharing was restored, Hilary Benn said it had been a “great start”, but that difficult decisions were now unavoidable.

He said that over many years, decisions necessary to improve the health service and other public services had simply not been taken.

The Stormont Executive has repeatedly argued that greater funding from Westminster is needed.

Benn said that at times, the lack of decision making was “down to there being no executive in place”.

However at other times, he said there had “simply been a lack of agreement among executive ministers on the steps that need to be taken, or on the revenue that needs to be raised, or on the allocation of resources”.

He told an audience at Ulster University that a lack of funding from the government was not the impediment to public service transformation.

He said there had been “many missed opportunities to take decisions or to apply learning from other parts of the UK”.

“It is only right that the executive makes decisions about its own spending and revenue-raising priorities, however it must take responsibility for balancing its budget and living within its means – just as all governments must,” he added.