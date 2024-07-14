Donald Trump assassination attempt: a stunning moment of disbelief…

The image of a bloodied, stunned and still very much alive Donald Trump shaking a fist in the air will go down as one of the most shocking, iconic and epoch-defining moments of this century.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

As he was led away by a frazzled security team, Trump appeared to repeatedly mouth, ‘fight, fight,’ through gritted teeth, while a smeared crimson teardrop of blood trailed from his ear.

The excellent reporting by the BBC’s Gary O’Donoghue from the scene brought forth candid and raw testimony from several eyewitness, some of which raised serious concerns at the apparent slackness in security surrounding the event. Trump’s Secret Service team will undoubtedly come in for much criticism for the fact that live ammunition was discharged at a rally, let alone the fact that the former President himself was shot in the ear. The death of a member of the crowd, with others reported injured, highlights the tragedy within this mammoth chaos.

FULL INTERVIEW with a witness, talking to @BBCNews, who says he saw a man with a gun on a building roof firing shots. Donald Trump was rushed off stage during a rally in Pennsylvania after gun shots were heard. He talked to @BBCBlindGazza – more information @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/aWqSXbzor2 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 14, 2024

Whilst the White House were possibly a little slow in responding, the statement released on behalf of Joe Biden was strong, measured and sincere. Shortly after, Biden spoke to the cameras and referred to his rival as “Donald”; a cut- through moment that displayed real compassion and humanity.

Indeed, an echo from a parallel universe of the mutual Paisley-McGuinness respect was there in that one utterance from Biden: it seemed to step away from the bulls**t, and is the type of calming, personal rhetoric ordinary decent Americans would like to see more of.

But now begins the mad scramble for consequence: Hardline democrats are likely to be suitably sympathetic, yet will also stand firm on a ‘you reap what you sow’ stance. Both MAGA spokespeople and moderate Republicans appeared on BBC and Sky News last night to condemn political violence, insisting that it had no place in American society. That was certainly an ironic piece of tightrope walking with the silhouette of January 6th still ever present.

A further emboldened Trump could go now stratospheric in the polls, in the short term anyway. (He was ahead, generally, up to this point).

This photo will still be published regularly in 100 years. Up there with the Che Guevara image, VJ Day sailor, etc. pic.twitter.com/Ibjmkb8ZDF — dan barker (@danbarker) July 13, 2024

There are still the guts of 4 months left until the Presidential Election, but, in the immediate aftermath of yesterday evening’s shooting, something has shifted. However, talk about abysses, carnage and points-of-no-return is hyperbolic and unhelpful. Whilst they are the aggrieved victim in this tragedy, the onus probably lies with Republican Party – including any and all of its associated ‘diehards’ – to shape the path of the public mood with responsible discourse.

In a week that began with a focus on one old dude and his ability to string a sentence together, it ended with all of us half an inch from oblivion (Maybe not so hyperbolic after all…).

In terms of what happens next?

We’re all ears.

