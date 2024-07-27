2024 Olympics begins in Paris…

A wet start to the 2024 Olympics as the weather in Paris seems as bad as it is here.

There was criticism from many viewers that the opening ceremony was too long and boring. I was out last night so did not watch it, but even the 3 minute BBC highlight reel did not even look that exciting.

Many Christians and Conservations accused the organisers of mocking Christianity. I think it was simpler than that, it was just crap.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian. The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation. The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

There is two ways you could have done an opening ceremony. Call in the finest French creative talent like the lads from Daft Punk and get them to curate a one hour spectacle for the world. Or do a death by committee hotchpotch of random sh*t with no coherent narrative.

Guess which one they went for.

But it is about the sport so hopefully that is more exciting.

Best of luck to all the Irish sportspeople taking part.

