Congratulations are rolling in for swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Jack Macmillan, who both won gold yesterday for Team Ireland and Team GB.
23-year-old Daniel from Magheralin, County Down, won the medal for Team Ireland in the 800m freestyle final in Paris and is the first Northern Irish athlete in 36 years to win an Olympic gold medal.
Less than two hours after Daniel’s win, 24-year-old Jack McMillan achieved an Olympic gold medal after Great Britain retained their Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay title.
Although he did not take part in the final, both Jack and Englishman Kieran Bird earned medals through their participation in the morning heats.
Well done to both, and I hope there are more medals to come.
