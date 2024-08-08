It is not enough to be non-racist; you have to be anti-racist.

I have just arrived home from attending an anti-racism rally in Guildhall Square, Derry-Londonderry.

A few ideologues took the opportunity to platform their mantra but for the most part speakers followed the lead of current SDLP mayor, Lillian Seenoi Barr in refuting lazy stereotypical views regarding the major contribution that migrants who have come here to seek a better life, make to our economy, health and education sectors.

I have personal experience of the healthcare provided by skilled practitioners from other parts of the world. There was no Unionist elected representative amongst the speakers. Perhaps they mislaid their ‘Ulster Says No’ banners.

What is it with political and socially conservative right-wing Unionism and social justice issues?

It appears more concerned to retain the support of militant communalism; to disenfranchise a greater constituency preferring an equal and fair society grounded in the celebration of diversity, mutual respect and collaborative relationships.

More energy is put into looking back than forward as political and cultural initiative is ceded to others shaping the agenda of creating a better future.

During the last elections we were told that Unionist parties are embracing inclusion and progressive politics.

Put to the test, it appears to have been little more than empty rhetoric; geared, in the light of evidence showing where a growing and sizeable proportion of the pro-Union electorate is sited, to gather votes.

It continues to conform to an exclusionary model rather than an inclusionary one; conflicted, when challenged to incorporate ‘others’ within a multi-cultural world.

There is no effective leadership capable of acknowledging that when faced with a different ethnic and cultural environment, Unionism cannot survive and will not survive as a fixed identity.

Instead the streets of ‘our wee country’ are surrendered to racist bully boys?

It is not enough to condemn and mildly rebuke wanton violence where: “People are destroying their own communities”’ to then provide the camouflage of ‘issues which are a concern and need to be addressed.’

Call it for what it is; vigilante racism and prejudice that targets the ‘low-hanging fruit ‘of vulnerable families living in their unprotected homes or working to earn a living.

Are we no better than the racist lynch mobs of 1920s USA?

This will serve more honest purpose than performative visits to hospitals and burnt out shops and maybe eliminate the hatred that has stirred within the heart of the community.

If politicians truly accept that there are underlying causes to the violence like health and housing incapacity then they have to also accept their failings in addressing these adequately.

They are part of the problem.

Address our waiting lists.

Address our housing shortages.

Tackle the consequences of austerity with which too many Unionists were compliant.

Instead, they speak as if they are somehow detached from the accountability for the decision-making that has produced the issues they identify.

While they are at it; challenge the drip-feed misinformation and disinformation across social media and within the political arena.

Don’t become a victim of it; too comfortable in failing to challenge the views of MPS like Nigel Farage or Suella Braverman.

The UK is not being invaded.

In the current climate of false claims and manufactured fear it is not enough to be non-racist; you have to be anti-racist.

Terry Wright is a former member of the UUP who, in addition to inter- and intra-community activities works independently to promote Civic Unionism.