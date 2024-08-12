A bit of good news for a change. From the BBC:
Athletes from Team Ireland will be given a hero’s welcome when they return home from the Paris Olympics on Monday.
It will be the first time the Irish Olympic Team have received a civic reception on their return home.
They won seven medals at Paris 2024 – four gold and three bronze – with four of those medals taken by athletes from Northern Ireland.
It is Ireland’s most successful Olympics team – 100 years after it first took part in the Olympics.
After arriving into Dublin Airport, the team will travel to the centre of Dublin for a free public event on O’Connell Street.
Three more athletes from Northern Ireland won medals as part of Team GB.
Congrats to all.
A Games to remember 🤩
Seven Olympic medals achieved by six athletes from Northern Ireland 👏#BBCOlympics #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Lk7T2mG3bf
— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) August 12, 2024
Also Tom Cruise is a class act. He always does his own stunts. The mad bast***
There's making an entrance… 👋
Then there's Tom Cruise making an entrance! ✨#LA28 #Olympics #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/wOq5165Plg
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2024
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
