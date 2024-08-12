Ireland’s most successful Olympics team…

A bit of good news for a change. From the BBC:

Athletes from Team Ireland will be given a hero’s welcome when they return home from the Paris Olympics on Monday.

It will be the first time the Irish Olympic Team have received a civic reception on their return home.

They won seven medals at Paris 2024 – four gold and three bronze – with four of those medals taken by athletes from Northern Ireland.

It is Ireland’s most successful Olympics team – 100 years after it first took part in the Olympics.

After arriving into Dublin Airport, the team will travel to the centre of Dublin for a free public event on O’Connell Street.

Three more athletes from Northern Ireland won medals as part of Team GB.

Congrats to all.

Also Tom Cruise is a class act. He always does his own stunts. The mad bast***

