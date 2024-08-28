UUP: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss…

Mike NESBITT. Conference: Journalism without Borders: The Role of Media in Political and Social Debate across the Island of Ireland. The Irish Association. © Allan LEONARD @MrUlster

A bit of an aul Who reference there for the music fans.

Mike Nesbitt is the only candidate for Ulster Unionist leader so far, seven years after he first stood down from the position.

Can he do any better this time or will it be a case of we won’t get fooled again?

Mike is an expert on media relations, but could I suggest he liven up the next UUP Party Conference by smashing a Fender Stratocaster to bits on stage? I will leave it up to his discretion whether or not he wants to drive a car into a swimming pool while high on coke.

I realise these puns may be going over the head of non-Who fans, but I don’t care—I love a bit of the Who. Rock out!

YouTube video

