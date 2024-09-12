How to avoid the pick up and drop off fees at the two Belfast Airports…

As you may know, both airports charge £3 for drop-off or pick-up. But there is a straightforward way to avoid the fees.

The long-stay carpark in both airports lets you stay for 10 minutes for free. It is as close as the paid drop-off points; I have walked it many times, and it’s only a minute or two to the terminal.

When picking up at either airport, just park nearby and get the person to call you when they have passed immigration/baggage, and normally, it’s a smooth and free pickup.

This is one of those weird behavioural economics situations where people act completely irrationally. No matter how many times I tell people this, they still go ahead and pay the £3, as the big sign tells them that is the pickup point.

All the sheeple will continue to pay the £3 but the savvy traveller knows to go for the free long stay option.

This post originally linked to a Beltel article that alleged that DFI was closing the layby adjacent to Belfast City Airport to stop people waiting to pick up. A DFI spokesperson issued this statement :

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Stopping up on the Sydenham Bypass is for a right turn pocket, which allows southbound traffic on the bypass to turn across the northbound carriageway. This right turn pocket provided access to the original entrance to Belfast City Airport. When the airport was redeveloped, a new signalised junction into the airport was opened further along the carriageway. The closure of this right turn pocket is for road safety purposes. “The Stopping up is not closing off the lay-by close to Belfast City Airport and adjacent to Sydenham Train Station.”

We are happy to publish this correction.

