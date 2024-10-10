A Country has a Right to Defend Itself?

Forty years ago this Saturday, the IRA came close to wiping out the entire British Cabinet in the Brighton Bomb (Oct 12th 1984). Through luck, only 5 people were killed, but many members of the government were injured, some seriously. This was a serious attack on Britain by the IRA and just one of many.

Currently, we keep hearing the mantra ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’ being used to silence criticism of the carpet bombing of Gaza and now Lebanon, so should the UK have used this Brighton Bomb attack as an excuse to respond as Israel has done and what would have been the result.

We know that the UK government did the reverse, they continued with political negotiations both with Irish nationalists and with the Irish government; just over one year later they signed the Anglo-Irish Agreement which shocked and horrified unionists as much as it delighted nationalists. This did not bring an IRA ceasefire immediately, but continued political action over the next decade (during which terrorist attacks continued) resulted in the IRA ceasefire of 1994 and the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. I say this not to praise the UK government’s role in Ireland, but to draw a contrast with how the Israeli government’s strategy of dealing with terrorism has worked out since they launched their first airstrikes on Gaza over 16 years ago.

I tried to write a short article imagining what N. Ireland would be like if we adopted Israel’s tactics for dealing with terrorism but I failed miserably because I could not plausibly write enough dead children to make a valid comparison with Gaza.

Far too often I engage with unionists who deride the GFA and it supposed ‘corruption of democracy’ while simultaneously praising Israel. I ask them, would anyone consider the path outlined in brief below to be better than the Good Friday Agreement?

Arnold is a retired teacher from Belfast.