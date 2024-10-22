Slugger Exclusive: the Saltwater Bridge has been saved

Well, really not exclusive at all, but the truth is that the Saltwater Bridge wasn’t in serious danger in the first place, and this was established by Jim Allister in the Assembly in 2020, who followed the linked question with further queries regarding the progress of the investigation.

The history

It’s well established that King William III is believed to have passed through Belfast on his way from Carrickfergus to Drogheda in 1690, and would almost certainly have crossed the River Blackstaff using the Saltwater Bridge. Remember that the Lagan was tidal towards the Blackstaff as recently as the 1990s, and this makes perfect sense.

I’ve no reason to disbelieve that therefore the Saltwater Bridge has considerable significance for Unionists and Loyalists. As a 17th century bridge, and therefore probably the oldest still extant bridge in Belfast, it is of obvious archaeological interest.

The location

Saltwater Bridge is under the southern approach ramp to the Boyne Bridge, shortly after the junction of Sandy Row, Hope Street, Durham Street and Linfield Road. It is slightly skew to Durham Street as per the preliminary archaeological report (see DP1638).

The Blackstaff was diverted during the construction of the Europa Buscentre in 1990 to run via the north side of the bridge. It was lowered during the construction of Grand Central.

The planning application

To cut to the chase, embedded within the planning permission for Weavers Cross under Condition 29 is an obligation to preserve archaelogical remains, particularly (but not just) the Saltwater bridge:

No site works of any nature or development shall take place until a programme of archaeological work has been implemented, in accordance with a written scheme and programme prepared by a qualified archaeologist, submitted by the applicant and approved by the Planning Authority. The programme should provide for the identification and evaluation of archaeological remains within the site, for mitigation of the impacts of development, through excavation recording or by preservation of remains, and for preparation of an archaeological report.

The investigation

This was put into effect in 2019, when five 10cm cores were taken up to a maximum depth of 450cm. They struck gold: they found the two arches of the bridge, and the middle core was the fill between the two arches.

Translink’s planning application shows a shallow rise over the site of the bridge – the archaeological report predicts that the Saltwater Bridge will remain untouched, over one metre below the final road surface, although flicking through the various papers suggests that Condition 29 won’t be discharged until the work is complete and the Saltwater Bridge can continue its slumber, safe from harm.

So why demolish?

One of the standard complaints about Grand Central is the lack of a convenient drop-off point. The reason is that Durham Street will reopen next year and will become the pick-up and drop-off point for the station, as well as returning to its role of relieving Great Victoria Street, although it is fair to ask the Department for Infrastructure why they encouraged traffic to use Durham Street and College Square North a few years ago when they knew that it would soon close for some months.

The other reasons are simple.

Firstly, the Boyne Bridge (whose official name is probably “Durham Street bridge”) cuts off Grand Central from the city centre.

Secondly, bridges are a magnet for antisocial behaviour which is a lot more difficult if it’s a well-lit and open area. I once worked near Corporation Square Car Park, and we witnessed antisocial behaviour there from time to time under the M3 and railway bridges.

Thirdly, the Boyne Bridge is steep. You notice this in particular at the junction with Glengall Street. Removing it will improve access to the city centre for Sandy Row.

Oh, and if King William III did use the Saltwater Bridge, you can bet he approached the bridge on the level. Supposing the road at that time followed the course of Durham Street, lowering Durham Street will make the road more authentic to what he would have experienced.

But the architecture!

What architecture? The lamp posts are being saved and should find their way into the public art in Saltwater Square.

The actual concrete bridge has had a long and honourable history carrying Durham Street over the Great Northern Railway line into Belfast, but a bridge to nowhere has too many disadvantages for the community and city. I know the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society tried to make a late challenge, but planning permission was granted 5.5 years ago. They have had all that time to challenge it via the proper channels, including requesting listing.

I invited UAHS to comment on the steps they had taken to oppose the demolition since March 2019, but they did not respond.

But the congestion!

Yes, I know. I’ve had journalists comment to me about the traffic.

The problem is that we don’t really have the luxury of putting its removal off until after Christmas. That just prolongs the misery for drivers, and extends the period with unsatisfactory pick up/set down arrangements. We’ve been told the closure is for “up to a year” but with a fair wind and no danger to the Saltwater Bridge, you would expect demolition of the Boyne Bridge to take a lot less than that.

What should though be possible after the bridge is removed is to open a temporary carriageway. Suppose a single lane carriageway was constructed as part of the works to enable citybound traffic (by far the worst traffic issues even in the evening peak) at the earliest opportunity while the permanent Durham Street takes shape, perhaps using part of the Europa Buscentre bus yard.

That variation will probably cost money, but it could make a lot of difference to traffic.

