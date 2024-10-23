Nick Cave speaks for all music fans – “Put your f*cking phones away!”…

"Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds" by Des Cho is licensed under CC BY 2.0

The modern concert experience is ruined by muppets taking excessive photos or videos on their phones. I understand you want to take a few pictures to remember the experience, but when will you ever rewatch your shakey concert video with terrible sound? All those glowing screens are extremely distracting when trying to enjoy the show.

Nick Cave is an artist who always lets his feelings be known.  At a recent concert, he scolded fans to put away their phones and enjoy the live concert experience.

I would like to see a convention at concerts. During the first song, you can take all the videos or photos you like, and then everyone puts their phones away. I think this would be a reasonable compromise.

And yes I am aware of the irony of someone filming a request to put away phones on their phone.

YouTube video

