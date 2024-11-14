A5 upgrade faces delay due to possible legal challenge (again)

The future of the A5 upgrade was again thrown into uncertainty last night as reports emerged that a legal challenge to the decision to build the long-delayed road was on the verge of being lodged.

As the ‘Belfast Telegraph’ reports in their article on the subject…

“A potential legal challenge to the long awaited A5 upgrade has been described as “a crushing blow” for campaigners who have been left “appalled” by the latest obstacle to complete the flagship project.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) received pre-action correspondence on Wednesday which relates to a potential legal challenge to plans to proceed with construction work early in 2025. DfI Minister John O’Dowd said he was “extremely disappointed” by the move which comes just weeks after the Executive approved the £1.2bn upgrade which includes a full dual carriageway. The Irish government has agreed to contribute £500m.”

Others confirmed they were less disappointed by the move and more viscerally enraged…

“SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the development has angered all of those involved in the “long hard slog” to progress the A5.

“Along the way there have been many obstacles but people in this area genuinely believed that finally, the end was in sight,” he said.

“News of a potential legal challenge this evening has come as a crushing blow, people are upset, angry and wondering how this can be possible.

“There has been a devastating loss of life on this road in recent years.

“I have met with families and seen first-hand the pain that they have experienced following the loss of a loved one, while others live in constant worry knowing friends and family are travelling along this road.

“It is a testament to the strength and courage of victims’ families that they have been at the forefront of the campaign to see the A5 delivered.”

The West Tyrone representative made a direct appeal to anyone considering mounting a legal challenge.

“I ask you to think of those families, of all the people who have lost their lives on this road,” he said.

“We are so close to seeing work begin on the A5 and people can’t take more years of delay and frustration.

“Do the right thing, drop this legal challenge and let this life-saving work begin.”

The A5 upgrade has faced a tumultuous development since it was first announced in 2007, with the project being repeatedly stalled due to Stormont collapses, legal challenges and legal challenges predicated on Stormont collapses. Since that time, dozens of people have been killed in accidents on the road and many more injured. The legal challenge cannot be unexpected, given the level of litigation the project has faced in the past seventeen years, so it remains to be seen if government officials have legally bullet-proofed the scheme this time around. This development is likely to lead to further delay on the upgrade however.

