Israel closes embassy in Ireland

| Readers 1350
a flag is flying in front of a wall of bricks
Photo by Benjamin Istanbuli on Unsplash

For many years, Sinn Féin and other left-wing organisations in Ireland have made calls for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from Ireland (normally during periods of heightened tensions in the Middle East) but this has always been resisted by the Irish government. Israel however has resolved the issue by withdrawing its ambassador (who was recalled to Israel for ‘consultations’ earlier this year, a diplomatic way of one country expressing deep displeasure to another). The root cause of the current tension between the Israeli and Irish governments is the Irish government’s reaction to Israel’s current actions in Gaza.

As RTÉ reports

“Israel will close its embassy in Dublin in light of “the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said in a statement…

“Last week, Ireland announced its support for South Africa’s legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of ‘genocide’,” it added.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has criticised the decision on X, saying (please note the following has been translated by software from Hebrew)

“The decision to close the Israeli embassy in Ireland is a victory for anti-Semitism and anti-Israel organizations. The way to deal with criticism is not to run away, but to stay and fight!”

The Irish government has also expressed it’s disappointment regarding Israel’s decision, with Taoiseach Simon Harris saying on X

“This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law.”

According to RTÉ, Tanaisté, foreign minister and future Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said that there are no plans to close the Irish embassy in Israel, saying

 “I believe firmly in the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels of communication and regret that this decision has been taken.”

The Jewish Council of Ireland has expressed its concern at the development, with their chairperson Maurice Cohen saying that Ireland’s intervention in the ongoing case at the International Court of Justice  risks “oversimplifying a highly complex and tragic conflict, unfairly isolating Israel, and undermining the integrity of the term ‘genocide'”.

 

“MODERATOR WARNING: Given the anger this topic generates on both sides of the debate, we will be keeping a close eye on the comments and will not hesitate to sanction individuals who break the rules or we may even simply close the thread entirely should we deem it unsalvagable. Stay respectful of each other and be mindful of the rules.”

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Mick Fealty

After #GE2024 even in the south Sinn Féin remains haunted by its own largely secret northern legacy

Slugger Team

Israel closes embassy in Ireland

Brian O'Neill

Open sunday – politics free zone…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation