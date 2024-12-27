Christmas Rugby Derbies

Munster 7 Leinster 28.

You couldn’t fault the effort on either side, but the skill levels seemed to be lacking. Henshaw threw a forward pass with the try-line beckoning even if the pass had gone two yards backward. Billy Burns kicked the ball dead and Rory Scannell missed a penalty to touch. The passing and handling lacked accuracy resulting in quite a few knock-ons and turnovers.

Sam Prendergast managed to avoid the above malaise – his passing was always accurate and his kicking precise. He also took his try remarkably well, although you have to wonder at the Munster midfield defence with Leinster a man down due to a Tommy O’Brien yellow card for repeated offenses in defence. What does Rory Scannell add to this Munster team? The penalty count was Munster 3 Leinster 11 at an early stage of the second half, so Leinster have a few work-ons as well.

I always favoured Crowley as Sexton’s natural successor – Ross Byrne simply doesn’t represent enough of a running threat – which puts his backline under additional pressure. But unfortunately, both Crowley and Byrne’s form have taken a backward step as Prendergast’s star has risen, and right now he is the only outstanding player we have at 10. Sadly, Crowley was rested for this match which robbed the spectators of an interesting head to head comparison.

But Munster were never going to take a 0-14 half-time score line lying down, with Tom Ahern using every inch of his 6’ 10” frame to make the line wide off a short tapped penalty and make it 7-14.

The Leinster scrum really starting motoring and gave the referee no choice but to award penalties from which Prendergast extracted the maxim yardage. It didn’t take Van Der Flier long to bring the score-line back to a 14 point margin – 7-21.

Henshaw then squandered a penalty advantage with a croc roll which meant the penalty was reversed. Seriously lads? Experienced test players conceding needless penalties?

But Munster’s passing and handling did not improve, and they struggled to put sustained attacks together. As if to confirm my earlier prognosis, Ross Byrne then missed a penalty to touch. Prendergast’s masterclass seems to have spooked him into trying too hard and taking on too much.

Not to matter, the Leinster pack took charge not troubling their backline with too much ball. Their modh díreach leading to a try for Caelan Doris. Despite not being a huge man, his ability to break through the toughest of defences never ceases to amaze me.

The game ended with Leinster in almost total control, the Munster bench no match for Leinster’s. Tadgh Beirne was his usual industrious self, but it is difficult to pick out other outstanding Munster performers. For Leinster Osborne got involved an awful lot to mixed effect but other than Prendergast the plaudits have to go to the Leinster pack who had the edge for most of the match.

