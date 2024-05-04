European Cup Semi-Final Leinster versus Northampton

Match Preview:

Once again, Leinster are putting all their eggs in one basket, putting home advantage in the URC knock-out stages at risk for the sake of giving their front-liners a good rest and a good preparation time for their European Cup semi-final against English Premiership leaders Northampton. The squad they sent to South Africa for matches against the Lions and Stormers was made up of squad back-up and academy players and they struggled against good opposition. Of the XXIII man squad selected against Northampton, only Prop Michael Ala’alatoa and lock Jason Jenkins made that trip.

Northampton Saints, by way of contrast, had full on Premiership league matches against Leicester, which they won 40-17 and England’s other European Cup finalists, Harlequins, which they lost 41-32 in a brilliant match in front of 59,000 spectators in Twickenham. So, will those efforts cost them in the latter stages of the match against Leinster in front of 82,000 spectators in Croke Park, or will Leinster be a bit undercooked and not quite match hardened? Only time will tell. The attitude in England seems to be that both Northampton and Harlequins have nothing to lose in their away Semi-finals against Leinster and Toulouse, and so might as well give it their best shot.

Leinster have been there before and have not always been at their best in such a high stakes match. They want that fifth star so badly that they can become inhibited, playing safe, while their opponents feel free to cut loose. But despite having three relative newcomers, this Leinster squad has experience running deep. Osborne, Frawley, and McCarthy may be relatively new kids on the block, but they have shown a maturity and speed of development beyond their years. So much so, that Ryan, Ringrose, and Keenan have hardly been missed. The one weakness in the squad for Northampton to exploit is possibly Ala’alatoa on the bench, but he generally does ok against all but the strongest scrums.

The wide-open spaces of the bigger pitch and in goal area at Croke Park will put the Leinster/Nienaber rush defence to a severe test and put a premium on kicks into space. In players like Fin Smith, Northampton have the skill to exploit that space and the pace of Ramm, Freeman, and Hendy on the kick chase. I expect a more battle-hardened Northampton to start well, and my only question mark is whether they can last the pace when Leinster really start to turn it on. There are some intriguing matchups – Ryan Baird against Courtney Lawes, Jamieson Gibson Park against Alex Mitchell, Ross Byrne against Fin Smith, and Jamie Osborne and Robbie Henshaw against Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman, to name just a few. It should be a great match, on a great occasion in an iconic stadium.

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (Capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

NORTHAMPTON: George Furbank; James Ramm, Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, George Hendy; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison; Alex Moon, Alex Coles; Courtney Lawes (capt), Sam Graham, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Emmanuel Iyogun, Elliot Millar Mills, Temo Mayanavanua, Angus Scott-Young, Tom James, Tom Litchfield, Tom Seabrook.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).

